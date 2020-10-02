Mumbai: Three leading agencies have been investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case from different angles over the past three months without any concrete finding. This has left the late actor’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti concerned regarding the development of the case.
Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has posted an old picture of him with the actor on his Instagram account. It is a throwback picture of Sushant’s sister. He wrote in the caption, “Are we nearing the finish line? Will Sushant get justice? The memories of his innocent face dominate our waking hours as well as our dreams. #Revolution4SSR”
Earlier, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote,” We have faith in CBI, we are an inch closer to finding the truth! Next few days are crucial… We might hear some good news. Very hopeful. I know God is with us for sure. We are calling it #Revolution4SSR ARE YOU WITH US??
With several angles coming out of the investigation, the final verdict still looks a distant dream in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. With the drugs angle taking the centre stage now, the SSR death case looks to be sidelined.
