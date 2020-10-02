Mumbai: Three leading agencies have been investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case from different angles over the past three months without any concrete finding. This has left the late actor’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti concerned regarding the development of the case.

Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has posted an old picture of him with the actor on his Instagram account. It is a throwback picture of Sushant’s sister. He wrote in the caption, “Are we nearing the finish line? Will Sushant get justice? The memories of his innocent face dominate our waking hours as well as our dreams. #Revolution4SSR”

Earlier, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote,” We have faith in CBI, we are an inch closer to finding the truth! Next few days are crucial… We might hear some good news. Very hopeful. I know God is with us for sure. We are calling it #Revolution4SSR ARE YOU WITH US??

With several angles coming out of the investigation, the final verdict still looks a distant dream in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. With the drugs angle taking the centre stage now, the SSR death case looks to be sidelined.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the drugs angle in the case for some time now in which the names of many film stars have been revealed. Also, the NCB has arrested a few drug peddlers in connection with the case. The NCB has arrested several people including actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for drug dealing and consumption.



Since the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case, many big names of the industry have surfaced. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have been questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Apart from this, three other actors are also under investigation. In the drugs nexus, the ‘mastermind’ is being told to an actor. Three actors are on the radar of NCB. The ‘mastermind’ behind the drug scandal is said to be an actor who has previously been a supermodel. The NCB may send the summons to all three in the coming days. Right now the investigating agency is working to identify those who have been supplying drugs to actors, directors and producers in the film industry.