Mumbai: Mallika Sherawat, who once topped the Hindi film industry in terms of doing bold and hot scenes, celebrates her birthday 24 October.

Mallika has established herself as a s*x symbol and as one of the most popular celebrities in Hindi film.

To reach such a stage Mallika’s journey was simple. She came across rough patches which she once revealed in popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

According to the format of the show, replying to Kapil’s hilarious question, Mallika Sherawat recalled an incident how one of the producers had asked her to fry eggs on her belly to show her level of hotness.

The actress said that she refused to do that particular scene at that moment but she felt that it would have been an interesting watch if she had done it.

Mallika, during an interview, said that she stopped getting movies because she was opinionated. She said, “I lost film projects because they thought I was opinionated. I would hear from heroes ‘don’t cast her she speaks a lot and has a lot of opinions.’ They would prefer their girlfriends instead of me in the projects. I can list at least 20-30 movies that I’ve lost. But it didn’t make me bitter. It was my gradual evolution. Now when I look back, they look like fools, all of them.”

