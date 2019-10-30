Chennai: Tamil actress Nikki Tamboli, who is going to make her debut in the Hindi film industry soon, is the new sensation on social media. The actress often posts stunning pictures and keeps her fans updated on her day to day life.

After being a popular name in Kollywood industry, actress Nikki Tamboli will soon be making her Bollywood debut. While the actress in a recent interview did not disclose the name of her film, she did mention that she is very excited and can’t wait to start with the shoot.

The actress, who is quite active on social media, has been treating her fans with some stunning pictures for quite some time now. Nikki made her acting debut in Raghava Lawrence’s Tamil film ‘Kanchana 3’, which did not just earn her the much needed attention but also opened doors for many offers that came pouring down her way.

She will next be seen in ‘Thipparaa Meesam’ also starring Sree Vishnu. The film is being directed by Krishna Vijay L and is gearing up for November 8 worldwide release. The producers of the film have made a deal for the overseas rights and it is Weekend Cinema which has acquired the rights. The premieres in the United States are planned November 7 and the theatre list will be confirmed in the coming days.