Mumbai: Actress Tara Sutaria always manages to impress us with her sartorial picks and impeccable fashion sense. The actress surely knows how to make heads turn and yet again, the stunner did the same!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared a sizzling picture of hers looking nothing but gorgeous in a black monokini and a hat. With a beautiful scenic backdrop and the sunset view on point, the diva’s picture is simply amazing.

Going by the picture, Tara seems to be mersmerised with the serenity of the place. After having debut last year with Student Of The Year 2 followed by revenge thriller Marjaavaan, Tara Sutaria is enjoying some downtime before she resumes work on her next project. The actress recently was in Maldives and her photograph is setting the internet on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara Sutaria shared a gorgeous photograph of herself in a black monokini from Oye Swimmer worth Rs. 24,915.38 ($ 350). The beautiful sunset adds so much beauty to the photo. As it turns out, it is a behind the scenes photo from Global Spa magazine.

“Malaika, nakupenda malaika,” she captioned the photo, which from Swahili translates into, “Angel, love you angel.”

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will star in RX 100 remake titled Tadap starring alongside Ahan Shetty and to be directed by Milan Luthria.