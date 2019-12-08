Bhubaneswar: The incidents of death due to Tuberculosis (TB) in the state have seen a minor decline in the last few years, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggested recently.

According to recent statistics shared by the ministry in the Parliament, the cases of the infectious disease and its related deaths have seen a downward trend. The data gives a ray of hope with reduced morbidity and mortality. This comes at a time when the Centre and the state are fighting together through targeted schemes to tackle the prevalence of such cases.

According to the ministry data, the state which witnessed a total of 71,131 TB cases in 2017 saw a decline in the following year. In 2018 it witnessed a total of 50,303 such cases while in the current year, till September, it saw a total of 40,553 such cases.

Deaths due to TB have also seen a decline. According to the same data Odisha, in 2016, witnessed a total of 2,162 deaths due to TB. The deaths in the subsequent year 2017 stood at 2,457 while in 2018 it stood at 2,451.

According to government data, Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the top 10 causes of deaths in the world. The Union government has resolved to end TB by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal targets. This includes a target of 90 per cent reduction in TB deaths by 2025, as compared to 2015.

The government is implementing a National Strategic Plan (2017-25) by strengthening the existing interventions, and focusing on the key initiatives/ activities like early diagnosis of TB in patients, prompt treatment with quality-assured drugs and treatment regimens along with suitable patient support system to promote adherence.

Many government hospitals in the state provide free-of-cost drugs to the patients besides some dedicated hospitals especially crafted to tackle the cases of TB in Odisha. However public health institutions has been able to triumph on some extent to the normal TB cases but tackling with Drug Resistance TB and Extreme Drug Resistance TB cases has posed new challenges to the state government and public health institutions.

TUBERCULOSIS CASES IN ODISHA