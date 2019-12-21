Mumbai: Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik turned into a ‘water baby’ and her latest pictures are a testament to that.

Best known for her roles in Chhoti Bahu and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina is raising temperatures with her bikini pictures on social media.

In the pictures, the actress is not only flaunting her toned body in a bikini but also her cornrows. She captioned the posts as, “A Badzillaaaaaa……” In another post, she shared cute selfies with hubby Abhinav Shukla. She captioned it as, “Sunkissed.”

It seems like Rubina and Abhinav are rejuvenating themselves with a much-deserved romantic beach vacation.

Take a look at the pictures:

Rubina gained recognition after appearing in Zee TV’s Choti Bahu in 2008 and reprised the role in the show’s sequel in 2011.

She also played the role of Divya in Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed. She played the role of Sita in Life OK’s mythological show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and the role of Jeannie in Jeannie Aur Juju.

In 2016, Dilaik was ranked No. 11 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye. She moved up a place to No. 10 on the same list in 2017.

Rubina and Abhinav met on the sets of Choti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan and the duo dated for a while before their wedding June 21, 2018.