Thakurmunda/Rayagada: Cases of COVID-19 infections are rising in Mayurbhanj with the influx of migrant labourers. Thakurmunda block in Rayagada district reported its first COVID-19 case Thursday. This has caused panic among the tribal-dominated people living in the block.

According to reports, three fresh COVID-19 cases were detected Thursday in Rayagada district. Among them is a 70-year old man from Thakurmunda. With the three fresh cases, the number of COVID-19 infected persons in Rayagada district has gone up to 14.

The elderly person had gone on pilgrimage to Andhra Pradesh. He had returned May 12 to Thakurmunda and had been put in quarantine. The senior citizen tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday.

Health officials visited the quarantine centre and sent the infected person to a designated COVID-19 hospital.

Meanwhile, reports said that non-resident Odia workers from various states are still arriving in various districts including Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal and Malkangiri.

A ‘Shramik Special’ train carrying 216 migrant workers arrived Thursday at Rayagada.

Among those who arrived are 41 belong to Gajapati, 17 to Rayagada, 11 to Koraput, 121 to Nabarangpur, 23 of Kandhamal and three are residents of Malkangiri.

Collector Pramod Kumar Behera, ADM Sarat Chandra Panda, PD Amrita Ruturak, sub-Collector Pratap Chandrta Pradhan and other administrative officials were at the railway station when the train arrived. The workers were medically checked and then sent to their respective native places.

