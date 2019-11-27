Everyone has a fascination for fast, beautiful and costly cars. There are a few who can afford it, but most don’t. Stars of the Hindi film industry are no exception to this fad of possessing fast and branded vehicles. Name it and you will definitely find one or two very expensive cars in the garages of the hero and heroines of the Hindi film industry.

Well here’s a list of the cars that some of the top heroines of the Hindi film world usually use. It is quite normal for these heroines to lead a luxurious life and hence they own some top brands that that they use on a regular basis.

Priyanka Chopra: She is the only one to possess a Rolls Royce among the Mumbai-based heroines. Priyanka uses a Rolls Royce Ghost whenever she is in Mumbai. Don’t fall of the chair at the price… it is rupees five crore and 25 lakhs. Yes you read it right. Priyanka can afford it, but for many it may not even be the income of their lifetimes.

Deepika Padukone: This heroine has a penchant for cars. However, she regularly uses the Mercedes S500 class sedan. The price – again over a crore. Currently the car is available in the Indian market at rupees one crore and 67 lakh.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: One of the most gorgeous looking women of all times in the Hindi film industry, Aishwarya Rai uses a Mercedes S class. Yes there is a Porche also in the garage of Abhishek and Aishwarya, but the latter prefers to use the Merc. It comes at a mean price too, Rs 1,41,00,000.

Alia Bhatt: This versatile actor’s hobby is collection of antique car models. But when it comes to daily use, Alia Bhatt rides the Range Rover Vogue. The price of the vehicle is over rupees one crore and seventy lakh. Alia also has a Mercedes S class, but she rarely uses it as the Range Rover is more spacious.

Sonam Kapoor: Well the car that Sonam Kapoor uses was not bought by her. Instead it was gifted to her by her father Anil Kapoor on her 21st birthday. Sonam uses the Mercedes S400 model which is priced at rupees 1,28,00,000.

Malaika Arora: Even though Malaika Arora is now in the news because of her alleged affair with Arjun Kapoor, her car also can be a show stopper. Malaika also uses a Range Rover Vogure priced at Rs 1,78,000,00.

Anushka Sharma: Virat Kohli’s wife also uses a Range Rover Vogue, but then her car is slightly expensive than the ones used by either Alia Bhatt or Malaika Arora. The vehicle that Anushka uses comes at a price of Rs 2,27,000,00.

Sunny Leone: Well she may not fall in the same class of the actors above, but then this actress/anchor uses a blue Maserati which is priced at Rs 1,40,000,00. However, Sunny’s vehicle has one unique character that the cars of the others do not have. There are only 450 units of such a model in the world and Sunny has one of them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Even though Saif Ali Khan and Kareena’s garage has a large number of vehicles, the latter uses the Range Rover Vogue model. The current market price of the vehicle is Rs 1,74,000,00.

PNN & Agencies