Well Amitabh Bachchan’s opinions certainly carry a lot of weight in the Hindi film industry. Be it on any subject, Big B’s thoughts and statements are important to a large number of people apart from his fans. Well at the moment, the No.1 actress in the Hindi film industry is neither Deepika Padukone nor Priyanka Chopra, but someone who is also a very good actor and a huge controversy-creator also with her statements.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati which will soon draw to a close the next week. It is one of the most widely watched TV programmes in the country and it is mainly because of Amitabh’s charismatic presence. Some of the statements that he makes while hosting the show simply blows the audience away.

Well it is usually the contestant who is in the hot seat facing Big B’s questions. But with the season coming to a close, for once Amitabh turned contestant. The episode will be screened later this week.

Well when he turned contestant, Amitabh was asked to identify the voice of an actress after her audio clip was played. The options given to him were Amisha Patel, Preity Zinta, Kangana Ranauat and Kriti Shannon. Well it did not take the megastar to identify the voice. What surprised the audience was that Amitabh Bachchan referred to her as the ‘Number One’ actress of Hindi movies at present.

Yes, you have guessed it right. The voice which Amitabh identified was that of Kangana Ranaut. She might be controversy’s favourite child, but to Amitabh she is very special because of her acting skills. He said that Kangana is not only beautiful, but the No.1 actress at present.

Yes, Kangana has time and again demonstrated her acting skills in films like Queen and Manikarnika and hence is a favourite of Big B. No doubt, his statement will come as a big boost for Kanagana Ranaut who at present is shooting for Thalaivi which is a biopic on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film is slated to release next year.

PNN & Agencies