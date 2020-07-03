Mumbai: Investigators will subject the cloth allegedly used by actor Sushant Singh Rajput to hang himself. This test is called ‘tensile strength’ analysis. The test will be done to determine whether it can bear the weight similar to that of Sushant Singh Rajput. It will be used as part of probe into his death, an official said Friday. Rajput (34) was found hanging June 14 at his suburban Bandra residence.

No suicide note

The investigators have said how the actor ended his life. Rajput did so by hanging himself from the ceiling using a green coloured night gown made of cotton. No suicide note was found from the spot, the police had said then.

Besides viscera from the actor’s body, the police have also sent the gown for chemical and forensic analysis. It is being done at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina, the official informed. It will take at least three more days to get final forensic report, the official said.

Forensic tests being carried out

To ascertain the exact cause of death, forensic experts will check pattern of ligature marks around the actor’s neck. They will also determine the strength of the gown with the help of ‘tensile strength’ analysis. The tensile strength test will technically establish whether the cloth can bear around 80kg. Incidentally that was the weight of Rajput when he took the drastic step. It will help determine if there was any foul play, the official said. Tensile strength is maximum load that a material can support without fracture when being stretched.

Viscera analysis will help check whether there were any traces of chemical, poisonous or narcotics substance in the actor’s body.

Forensic experts extra cautious

“Usually, it takes eight to 10 working days to get the report from the FSL in regular cases. But since this case is sensitive, experts are taking more precautions. They want to avoid any kind of error in their analysis,” the official said. The forensic report of the actor’s mobile phone is also awaited, he added.

Recently, the police received the final post-mortem report of the actor from Cooper Hospital. It mentioned the cause of the death as asphyxia ‘due to hanging’.

Bhansali summoned

In a separate development police said the statement of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be recorded Monday. The director had offered films to Rajput but could not work with him apparently due to date issues.

The Bandra police have summoned the ace director. He will join the investigation Monday, when his statement will be recorded, the official added.