Mumbai: There was a time when only the story of the film grabbed the light and made it hit. But, these days it is the intimate scenes that grab the attention of the audience.

Bollywood is following Hollywood’s footprints now and it seems putting a kissing scene in a film is mandatory nowadays irrespective of the plot of the film.

Today we will tell you about the actresses who have given a number of kissing scenes.

Parineeti: Parineeti Chopra debuted with film Lady Vs Ricky Behal but it was Isaqzaade in which she made her lead actress debut. She had a number of kissing scenes in this film. And after that in almost all her films, she never hesitated to lock her lips with her co-actors.

Kangana: Kangana gave her debut with film Gangster and in her first film, she locked her lips with the serial kisser, Emraan Hashmi. She kissed almost in her every film.

Deepika Padukone: The stunning diva, Deepika Padukone never hesitate to kiss her co-actors on-screen. She has given a number of kisses in her films like Ram-Leela, Ye Jawani Hai Dewaani and many more.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt first kissed in her debut film ‘Student of The Year’ when she was 17 years old and then she was also seen kissing Arjun Kapoor in the film ‘2 States’ and Varun Dhawan in Badrinath ki Dulhania.

Kriti Sanon: Kriti made her debut with Heropanti and had a lip lock scene with Tiger Shroff in the movie. Later, she was also seen kissing Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie Raabta.