Mumbai: Nude scenes in movies or web series are a thing nowadays. Actors and actresses have long talked about how the process of making a sex scene look hot on screen is decidedly not hot at all.

There’s an entire crew of camera people, set people, makeup artists, a director barking orders at you, all while you’re trying to make a deeply human action look as natural as possible. It’s enough to turn anyone off from doing these scenes.

And indeed, many actors and actresses have opted to pass. The following stars refuse to do nude scenes for a variety of reasons: they have kids and feel it is inappropriate as a parent, they don’t like the aesthetics of nude scenes, or they just simply don’t feel comfortable with baring it all on set.

Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt: The Pakistani actor refrained from kissing Alia Bhatt, because he didn’t want to violate his chastity. Though the director did respect Fawad’s wishes, things still got pretty awkward because he had to pull off a cheat-kiss instead.

Sunny Leone: The Bollywood adult actress did her fair share of kissing scenes in the past, but after filming Ragini MMS 2 in 2014, she added a no kissing clause to her contract. The interesting part, though, is that she doesn’t mind doing really intimate scenes, just as long as there’s no kissing involved. Fans who’ve paid close attention to her later works (including Mastizaade and One Night Stand) might have noticed that while she still films her steamy love scenes, not a single one involves kissing. The actress never really opened up about her new ‘no kissing’ rule, but she continues to stand by her decision to this day.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif: Well, this one kind of makes sense. After Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif broke up in real life, Ranbir decided that meant his former boo wouldn’t be getting anymore kisses — even if it’s for work. The two were working on Jagga Jasoos together, but the actor reportedly refused to kiss Katrina for the Hindi flick. Even further, witnesses say the two demanded space from each other on set and ere copletely uncooperative.

Tiger Shroff: Bollywood action star and Indian heartthrob Tiger Shroff added a no-kissing clause to his contracts after shooting only five films in his career deference to his girlfriend, actress Disha Patani, with whom he stars in the Baaghi franchise. He also shares Salman Khan’s stance on the subject, stating that on-screen kisses go against Indian culture. His father, Jackie Shroff, is known for unpredictability and spontaneity, and Tiger is positioning himself as the stark opposite, being meticulous about his contracts, fitness regime, and personal ethics. His first film to incorporate the contract is be Student of the Year 2 in October 2019.