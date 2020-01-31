Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut’s ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman has finally found love in Splitsvilla 11 contestant Maera Mishra which he announced it on Instagram.

Take a look;

Maera often post pictures and interacts with her fans. She asks them various questions about her looks and her fashion sense. Maera also has featured in many advertisements including those of big multi-national brands.

Adhyayan, after his relationship with Kangana ended got into a relationship with a Delhi girl. But that also did not last long and soon he had to look elsewhere to mend his broken heart. Finally it seems that he has found the right antidote in Maera.

It should be stated here that Maera is a well-known face of the TV industry. She was born April 28, 1990. She has worked as an actor and dancer in films.

Both Adhyayan and Mera have never commented on their relationship status on the social media. They have only posted cosy pictures, of the tender moments and times they share. It has been said that a picture says a 1000 words. Hence the pictures are sufficient to denote the status of their relationship.

Unless two persons very comfortable with each other, they cannot be cosy together. Adhyayan and Maera, the vibes they share through their pictures give enough indications of how much they are in love.