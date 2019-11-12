Mumbai: Scandals involving actresses are not uncommon in film industry. But these days, news of actresses involved in flesh trades are on the rise. The Indian film industry is not too immune to flesh trade as a number of actresses have been caught in the past for indulging in prostitution.

Here is looking at instances where actresses hit the headlines for their involvement in flesh trade scandals.

Yamuna: The actress who worked in several Kannada films was arrested by the Bangalore police for her alleged involvement in a prostitution racket in 2011.

Bhuvaneswari: This South Indian B grade actress has been arrested more than once for running a prostitution racket in Chennai. The actress, known for her role as – well, what else, but a prostitute – in director Shankar’s ‘Boys’ was reportedly running a brothel in real life too, and was caught red-handed entertaining her customers a few years ago. Bhuvaneswari has acted in a number of films and serials, making her mark with bold, glamorous roles.

Aish Ansari: Tamil actress and item girl Aish Ansari, was arrested from Jodhpur for being involved in flesh trade in 2011. Sources said she offered her services across the country to customers in all major cities.

Sherlyn Chopra: Earlier, Sherlyn Chopra had admitted through Twitter that she was involved in flesh trade for money, but it has always been a compulsion and never a happy choice for her.

Shweta Basu: Shweta Basu Prasad, the cute girl who won national award for her performance in 2002 film ‘Makdee’ was also arrested for being involved in a prostitution racket. However, the actress claimed innocence.

Ranjitha: Tamil actress Ranjitha, who charmed many with her roles on the silver screen in the 90s, shocked everyone when her name cropped up in association with the flesh trade involving godman Swami Nithyananda which got leaked. The actress went into hiding for a few days and then had reportedly filed a complaint claiming it wasn’t her at all.