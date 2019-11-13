Mumbai: Most of the fans are curious to peep into the personal life of their favorite celebrities. Making it easy for them is the internet that has become a great place to know all the insight stories about them.

If we go on to dig about their personal life, the internet will come up with a number of unseen pictures of these celebs. Here is the gallery of all those leaked pictures of our favorite stars.

Trisha Krishnan: South actress Trisha Krishnan’s private photo were leaked when she was getting a tattoo done on her belly.

Anushka Shetty: South lady superstar also became victim of mms scandal after a picture of her bathing went viral on social media.

Hansika Motwani: Her picture was leaked on the internet while she was bathing.

Hrithik and Sussane Khan: Ex-couple Hrithik and Suzanne were captured while kissing.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif: The former lovebirds were spotted on a beach in Spain while Katrina’s bikini stole the whole attention. After this picture went viral on the internet, Rishi Kapoor seemed to be not so happy with the media for showing his son’s personal life.

Vasundhara Kashyap: Tamil actress Vashundhara Kashayap’s private and intimate photos with her boyfriend were leaked online which made it to the news and controversy.

Veena Malik: Pakistani actress and controversial queen Veena Malik always make it to the news with her controversial pictures. She secretly married a Dubai-based businessman Asad Bashir Khattak, and their private photos were leaked on the internet.

Andrea Jeremiah: Tamil and Malayalam actress and playback singer Andreah Jeremiah’s private picture were leaked on the internet in which she was seen having a lip lock with Tamil composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander.