Mumbai: Famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2020 made headlines like every time. Many stars appeared in different styles in the photoshoot. However, the most discussed was the look of three Hindi film actresses and the reason is the topless avatar of top heroines. These three actresses are Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from these, there were other actresses who have gone topless for the photoshoot.

In 2017, Raazi actress Alia Bhatt was seen topless in Dabboo’s calendar. Alia was seen holding a black cat in this picture. This photo of Alia made a lot of headlines.

Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone also did a topless photoshoot. In the picture, Deepika was seen sitting on a couch and her teasing facial expressions in the picture was talk of the town.

MS Dhoni: An Untold Story’s lead Disha Patani was also seen in bold look in 2017. Disha was wearing black boots in the photo. This topless picture of Disha also gained a lot a traction.

Vidya Balan too had gone topless for Dabboo Ratanani. In that picture, Vidya was seen reading a newspaper holding a coffee mug in her hand. Open hair and goggles was adding to her look. This photo was from the 2017 photoshoot.

Parineeti Chopra’s name was also included in the list, that showed a topless Parineeti sitting in a trolley.

Shraddha Kapoor also posed for the famous photographer back in 2017. Needless to say, she also went topless.

Raabta actor Kriti Sanon’s topless picture created flutters. Kriti was seen holding a hat in her hand to cover herself. Kriti shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, “The sexiest way to start 2018! Here’s my shot from #dabbooratnanicalendar2018.”