Baisinga: Two 16-kV electric transformers were stolen from Hatipatuka and Patlipura villages in Mayurbhanj district late Monday night, leading to widespread power outages and public anger.

According to a source, the thefts took place near Panchapalli High School in Hatipatuka and near Patlipura village, both under the jurisdiction of the Baisinga police station. Despite regular vehicular movement on the main road in Baisinga town, the thieves managed to dismantle and steal the equipment unnoticed.

An FIR was filed at the Baisinga police station, following which an investigation was initiated. “We have registered a case and begun a probe,” said IIC Barini Das.

The thefts have resulted in a complete power cut in the affected villages, leaving residents without electricity. Locals expressed frustration, saying they were forced to live in the dark despite paying their electricity bills on time.

Tata Power engineer Prashant Nayak said efforts are underway to restore electricity. “We are working to install new transformers in the two villages by tonight,” he said.

PNN