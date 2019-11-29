Mumbai: Hollywood actress Emilia Clarke shot to prominence by playing the character Daenerys Targaryen on the famous web series Game of Thrones. Her performance in the series was well-appreciated. However, her nude scenes, have been the most discussed.

During an interview, Emilia Clarke talked about her journey and also revealed information related to the shooting of Game of Thrones. Actor Emma Thompson who also wrote the screenplay worked in the series.

Emilia said. “We had a lot of fun together, we also drank a lot of vodka, and we did it not only in the Christmas market scene but in other scenes too. Especially when I had to do nude scenes.”

The actress initially refused to do a nude scene in the series, but later did it under pressure. Emilia revealed, “I was told that if I refused to do the nude scene the Game of Thrones fans will be disappointed.

Emilia also said that she felt uncomfortable while doing nude scenes in the first season. However later she did those.

Earlier too, Emilia had spoken on her nude scenes. “I have no regrets of doing nude scenes in Game of Thrones. People always ask me questions about it but my answer is I will never change anything. You will have to see the scene and then you will understand why it was done,” said Emilia.

The eighth and final season of the fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones, produced by HBO, premiered April 14, 2019, and concluded May 19, 2019. Unlike the first six seasons, which consisted of 10 episodes each, and the seventh season, of seven episodes, the eighth season had only six episodes. The audience did not appreciate the eighth season much.