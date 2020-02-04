Mumbai: Rangeela-famed Urmila Matondkar celebrates her birthday 4 February. Born in Mumbai, Urmila started her acting career as a child artist. She made her debut in Marathi film Zaakol (1980). Urmila made her Hindi film debut with Kalyug (1981).

She got recognition from the film Masoom (1983). Urmila has worked not only in Hindi, but also in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. Having grown up to a beautiful lady, Urmila first appeared in director N Chandra’s Narasimha.Since then she never had to look back.

Urmila established herself via Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela (1995). Besides Urmila, the film starred Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff in the lead. Urmila shot bold scenes in the film. It was nominated for 12 awards including a first Best Actress nomination for Urmila. The film was screened at the International Film Festival of India.

Thereafter, some of her notable films include Satya, Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Bhoot. On one hand, Urmila’s career got much success due to Ram Gopal Varma, but the actress suffered a lot. Many directors refused to cast Urmila in their films as she was only seen as a sex symbol in skimpy clothes.

According to information in the media, Urmila did not get any support as even Ram Gopal Varma turned his back for some reason. Urmila’s entire film career was ruined and she almost disappeared from the industry.

Urmila married Kashmiri businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016 secretly. Mohsin is 10 years younger than Urmila. These days, Urmila is enjoying her married life.

The actress joined the Indian National Congress 27 March 2019. She contested from Mumbai North constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, but lost. She resigned from the party 10 September 2019, citing petty internal politics.