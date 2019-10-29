Mumbai: Indian actress and model who primarily appeared in Tamil films and just few Telugu and Hindi films, celebrates her birthday October 29. She was seen in Jala: The Trap (2003) Malamaal Weekly (2006), and Gangs of Wasseypur part 1 and 2. Reema Sen has acted in handful of Hindi films.

Due to lack of success in films, she left the industry and settled in life. Kolkata-born Reema shifted to Mumbai with her family after completing her school.

Reema started her career in modeling. She did advertisements for several companies in her initial days. Later on, she started working in Telugu films. Reema’s debut Telugu film was Chitram (2000). The film was a super-duper hit and was casted opposite Uday Kiran.

Reema made her Hindi film debut with the film Hum Ho Gaye Aapke (2001). In this film, Reema worked with Fardeen Khan. Reema turned into supporting roles in Hindi film industry while she was successful in South.

In April 2006, a Madurai court issued non-bailable warrants against Sen and Shilpa Shetty for ‘posing in an obscene manner’ in photographs published by the Tamil newspaper Dinakaran, owned by Sun Group. The report stated that the two actresses had failed to comply with earlier summons for the same reason, hence the issuance of the warrants.

Reema Sen married businessman Shiv Karan Singh in 2012. She gave birth to their first child, son Rudraveer, February 22, 2013.

Reema worked in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. In the film, Reema gave many bold scenes, due to which she came in the limelight. Now Reema is only enjoying her married life.