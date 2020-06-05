Mumbai: Actress Rambha who was once one of the leading actors of the Hindi film industry has been away from the limelight for quite some time.

Rambha’s real name is Vijayalakshmi Yeedi and she was born into a Telugu-speaking family. On the occasion of her 44th birthday let us tell you some interesting things related to her.

Rambha gave up her education aged 15 and then started her acting career with Hariharan’s Malayalam film Sargam (1992) opposite Vineeth.

After working with Salman Khan in Judwaa, Rambha appeared in the film Bandhan.

Film watchers called her Divya Bharti’s lookalike, but after giving a few hit films, Rambha’s Hindi film career began to decline.

Rambha married businessman Indran Padmanathan in 2010 and shifted to Toronto. Two years ago, both of them were on the verge of breaking up. Rambha’s husband had also filed a case in court, but a few days later news surfaced that the matter was settled. Rambha resorted to counseling to resolve her fight with her husband. They have two daughters and a son.

In 2008, Rambha was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state. After this incident, it was reported that she attempted suicide. However, Rambha later clarified that she never tried to commit suicide.

Rambha’s Hindi film industry debut was in 1995 with the film Jallaad. Apart from Hindi, Rambha also did films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.