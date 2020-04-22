Mumbai: Vikram Gokhale and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Marathi film ‘AB Aani CD’ is set for its debut. The movie will make its digital debut May 1 on Amazon Prime Video, the makers announced Wednesday.

Effect of coronavirus

Directed by Milind Lele, the film was released countrywide March 13. However, its theatrical run was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic that forced many theatres to shut down.

Producer Akshay Bardapurkar said the film will be an ode to all frontline healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19.

“In the current circumstances, public safety and health is of paramount importance. It, therefore, made absolute sense to digitally debut this beautiful movie with our streaming partner Amazon Prime Video,” said Bardapurkar.

Producer’s comments

“In association with Prime Video, we are thrilled to release the film to mark Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. It is an ode to our all frontline heroes in the battle against COVID. It is our humble tribute to an enormous effort which will be remembered for a long time,” Bardapurkar added. It should be stated here that ‘Maharashtra Day’ is celebrated along with ‘Labour Day’, May 1.

AB Aani CD has a cameo appearance by Amitabh Bachchan. The megastar and Gokhale, who previously worked in 1990’s Agneepath, will be seen as childhood friends.

Playing a responsible role

Bachchan these days is seen virtually every day on the small screen. He is one of the ambassadors promoting methods to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. With his baritone voice Bachchan carefully explains what people should do during lockdown. He also requests people to wear masks and visit the nearest hospital if they show flu-like symptoms.

