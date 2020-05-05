Mumbai: Model-turned-actress Raai Laxmi turned a year older Tuesday.

Born 5 May 1988 in Belagavi in Bangalore, Karnataka, along with acting and modeling, Laxmi is also a stage performer. She appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films apart from Hindi. She made her debut with Julie 2 in which she shot many bold scenes.

It was being said that former India captain MS Dhoni and Raai dated but things didn’t work out between them and the two went separate ways within a year.

According to media reports, at that time Raai was the brand ambassador of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which was captained by MS Dhoni in 2008.

When Dhoni’s biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ was released, the actress said “I’ve begun to believe that my relationship with Dhoni is like a stain or a scar which won’t go away for a long time. I am surprised that people still have the energy and patience left to talk about it even now. Every time TV channels dig into Dhoni’s past, they make it a point to bring up our relationship. I dread to think that someday my kids in future will see it on TV and ask me about it.”

She had further added, “I have had three or four relationships after Dhoni, but no one seems to have noticed it. I knew him really well and don’t know if I can call it a relationship because it never worked out. We still have respect for each other. He has moved on and gotten married. That’s the end of the story. I am a very happy person right now and work is my priority.”

The actress has acted in over 50 films in several languages.