Mumbai: Actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the cutest couples of the Hindi film industry. Today they completed 19 years of togetherness.

Rumour has it that the celebrity couple will celebrate their anniversary in a grand way.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot January 17 in the year 2001. Akshay is quite active on social media platforms and often uploads pictures or videos that give fans a sneak peak into their relationship.

On their wedding anniversary, let us tell you about their love story and how it started.

Akshay and Twinkle worked together in some films. During an interview, Akshay said that he and Twinkle first met during a photoshoot for Filmfare magazine and developed an instant liking towards each other.

Initially, Twinkle and Akshay did not think that they would reach this far in their relationship. Twinkle revealed that it all started as a fling. The two were shooting for a film together and had an outdoor schedule for around 15 days. And Twinkle thought that the fling would last for only 15 days. But eventually, the two fell for each other and the rest, as they say, is history.

In an interview, Akshay said that when he went to meet her mother Dimple Kapadia to ask for Twinkle’s hand, Dimple thought that he was gay and would spoil her daughter’s life.

Because of this, she placed a condition in front of Akshay. She said that Akshay would have to be in a live-in relationship with Twinkle for a year before they get married. After marriage, Twinkle said good bye to her film career.

Today, Twinkle is an author, newspaper columnist, film producer, and an interior designer. Her latest book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving (Juggernaut Books, 2018) was released in September 2018 and has made her the highest-selling female author in India in the year 2018, according to Nielsen BookScan India. Her previous two books, Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, both have been declared bestsellers.

Akshay, who was once in the discussion about his affairs, is a family man today.

Now, the proud parents of two children, Aarav and Nitara, their love, support and respect for each other is what makes their relationship going.