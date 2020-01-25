Mumbai: From ‘Hawa Hawai’ to ‘I love my India’, she has been a part of many regional movie industries and recorded songs in 16 different languages. Apart from being a playback singer, she is known for her unique voice.

Yes! Today is the birthday of the most talented singer Kavita Krishnamurthy who has delivered classical hits. She is the recipient of four Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Awards, including three consecutive awards in the period 1994–1996, and the Padmashri which she received in 2005.

With lots of popularity as the renowned singer, various controversies also follow to the path of celebrities. Like, in the year 2010, the entertainment industry was rattled after news about Kavita Krishnamurthy’s husband was accused of rape attempt.

The couple had a 27-year-old domestic helper, Bhagya, who had leveled charges of sexual abuse on Subramaniam, after being accused of theft by the couple.

However, the famous singer refuted the allegations. As per Kavita Krishnamurthy statement, “My husband is so simple and spiritual; he doesn’t even look at any woman. The maid had stolen money from my purse, then my daughter’s gold chain, and then €5000 from my husband’s drawer. We lodged a complaint against her and then my husband left for Bhubaneswar for a concert. A day later, a friend called to say that Bhagya has filed molestation charges against my husband. It is ridiculous.”

PNN