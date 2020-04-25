Mumbai: Tum Hi Ho singer Arijit Singh is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Everyone is aware about the professional life of the birthday boy but today in this article we will tell you about his love life.

When Arijit worked as a music programmer, he got married to a woman who was a contestant in the reality shows Arijit had been a part of. Unconfirmed sources said that due to mutual differences, this marriage could not last long and the duo got separated. In 2014, he married his childhood friend Koel Roy at the Tripathi Temple in West Bengal. Only very close friends and family were invited to the wedding.

This was Koel’s second marriage too.

Arijit’s first marriage still remains a mystery to all of us. No one knows the details, not even the name of his first wife.

Today Arijit is no less than a superstar of Indian cinema, but he still believes in leading a simple life.

He started off with a musical television show called Fame Gurukul in 2005 and finished as a runner-up. Following this, he landed his feet on a different reality show called 10 Ke 10 Le Gaye Dil and won! This launched him into the scene, making him a music programmer and a playback singer. He was once an assistant music programmer to Vishal-Shekhar and Pritam Chakraborty. But, after the immense success of Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 in 2013, Arijit has become unstoppable.

Singh has received four Mirchi Music Awards, six Filmfare Awards, a Stardust Award, three IIFA Award, two Zee Cine Awards and two Screen Awards. He received Filmfare awards for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2020. He received nine awards from ten nominations for the song Tum Hi Ho from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2. He also won the prestigious (IIFA) award in the category of ‘The Best Male Singer’ for the song Tum Hi Ho in 2014.