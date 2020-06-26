In almost every country of the world, Indians reside in some corner or the other. There are some countries where Indians are huge in numbers. If we call those countries as ‘mini Hindustan’ then it will not be wrong.

There is a similar island nation in Melanesia of the South Pacific Ocean, where about 37 percent of the population is Indian and they have been living in this country since centuries. This is the reason that Hindi is also included in the official language here.

The name of this country is Fiji. Endowed with forest, mineral, and fish resources, Fiji is one of the most developed of the Pacific island economies, though still with a large subsistence sector.

The largest source of income is tourism and sugar exports. The Fiji Islands are famous all over the world due to scenic beauty and for this reason a large number of people hit the place.

There are many Hindu temples in this country thanks to the presence of large number of Indians. The biggest temple here is located in the city of Nadi, which is known as Sri Siva Subramaniya temple. Hindus in Fiji celebrate festivals like Ramnavami, Holi and Diwali just like Hindustan.

Fiji has a high literacy rate (91.6 percent) and, although there is no compulsory education, more than 85 percent of the children between the ages of 6 to 13 attend primary school. Schooling is free and provided by both public and church-run schools.

Generally, the Fijian and Hindu children attend separate schools, reflecting the political split that exists there.

It is said that the tribals living in ancient Fiji were man-eaters (cannibals). There’s also a rumour that they ate only the flesh of those who died in the war, not those who died naturally.