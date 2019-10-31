Mumbai: Talented actor Rajkummar Rao is in the news for his film Made in China these days. The film stars Rao alongside actress Mouni Roy in lead roles. During the promotion, Mouni and Rao made shocking revelations about their personal lives.

Rao recently appeared in actress Neha Dhupia’s talk-show No filter Neha 4. He talked a lot about his film journey and acting.

The actor made his Hindi film debut in 2010 with Dibakar Banerjee’s film Love Sex Aur Dhoka. After this film, he acted in many others and had also given nude scenes. While talking about these scenes, Rajkummar talked about the time when he first spoke to his family about doing nude scenes in a film.

“Then, after two days, I met Dibakar Banerjee and he then told me, ‘you know, there is a scene where you have to be fully naked in the scene’. It took me seconds to just understand, and then I said, ‘yeah it’s fine, it’s my job’. I said, anything for my part. But I knew that I would now have to tell my parents and my family!” recalled Rajkummar.

However, he need not have worried. “They (the actor’s parents) were cool. I just told them, I didn’t even ask. I just told them, ‘there is this film I got’, and they were very happy. And then, ‘you know, in the last scene I might be naked’. They were like, ‘What!’ I said mujhe nanga hona padega shayad! I told them, ‘(I’ll be required to expose) only back, only back… no frontal nudity’. They were okay with it, never discussed this point,” added Rajkummar.

The actor has done nude scenes in films like Shahid and Omerta. His performance in these films was critically acclaimed.

Apart from Rajkumar Rao and Mouni Roy, Made in China also features actors like Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Amaira Dastur and Sumit Vyas.

On the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen Roohi Afza and Turram Khan.