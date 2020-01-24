Mumbai: Actress Riya Sen, daughter of actress Moon Moon Sen, celebrates her 39th birthday today. Riya failed to impress audience on the silver screen, but stayed in headlines for being involved in controversies. Riya started her career with the film Style. Her hit films also include, Jhankaar Beats and Apna Sapna Money-Money.

She is away from limelight but the Hindi film industry will never forget her controversies. To create a different identity, she appeared in B grade films. Even after being a star kid, Riya could not establish herself as a successful actress.

One reason that prevented Riya from working in more films was her rude behavior. Crew members were troubled by her behavior. Apart from this, Riya was always in discussion for her boyfriends — from actor Akshaye Khanna to writer Salman Rushdie.

Riya had worked with Akshaye Khanna in the film Love You Hamesha (2006). During this film, they came close and then both started dating. Sadly, this film was never released. Riya and Akshay’s relationship went on for some time, then John Abraham came between them. John was emerging as a successful model during that time.

With John’s entry, Riya broke up with Akshaye. But the love birds Akshay and Riya came together once again after the actress broke up with John and gave their relationship a second chance, this time Sreesanth’s entry in Riya’s life brought an end to the relationship.

In 2011, Riya was seen cheering for Sreesanth in the stadium. The two were also seen roaming together in restaurants and pubs. At the same time, both of them always pretended as good friends but the truth was different. The two dated each other for some time. Then Sreesanth’s marriage was decided to Bhuvneshwari Kumari and the two parted ways.

However, the news of Riya’s affair with Sharman Joshi also surfaced. They both worked together in the films Style and Shaadi No 1. Apart from the affair, Riya was also caught kissing a girl in a party.

Not only this, Riya has also been a drug addict. She underwent a short rehab in Bangkok for addiction to heroin.

The biggest controversy in Riya’s life was MMS with actor Ashmit Patel. Riya and Ashmit were in a relationship in 2005. They had become the talk of the town as the 90 seconds video made in a hotel room went viral in which one can see both of them nude and making lovemaking gestures. However, the two denied this video calling it fake.

Riya Sen got married to her long-time beau Shivam Tewari August 16, 2017, in a lavish ceremony in Pune amidst her close friends and family members.