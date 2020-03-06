Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor was very close to her mother Sridevi. Sridevi died in Dubai when Janhvi was shooting for her debut film Dhadak. Janhvi had mentioned several times that Sridevi wanted to see her debut film but she died before that. Today is Janhvi’s birthday, on this occasion let us tell you that Sridevi does not want Janhvi to enter into film industry.

Post Sridevi’s death, Janhvi gave an interview to Vogue magazine. This interview was taken by Karan Johar. During this, Karan had revealed that Sridevi had seen 25 minutes of footage of Dhadak. After watching this, he also gave some tips to his daughter.

Birthday girl said, ‘After watching the footage, mother had told me that my mascara has spread a lot, which is also disturbing you. You can never stop anything from coming on your face. So be prepared.

Janhvi had said, ‘I have studied in London’s Acting School. Leaving me there for the first time, my mother said that I am leaving Kamal (Lotus) in the mud. Mother did not want me to enter the film world. She was determined to have Khushi (Sridevi’s younger daughter) in films. She always felt that I was very sensitive.

Janhvi also revealed that, ‘she could not spend time with her mother before leaving Dubai. After a full day shoot I met her late at night. My mother always made me sleep. That day also I asked her to do so, but she was busy in preparing for the wedding. I went to my room and slept, I remember she came to my room late at night, even in my sleep I felt her hands on my forehead. After the mother’s departure, our family has come closer, but no one can fulfill her absence.