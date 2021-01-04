Mumbai: There are many actors in the film and television industry who have appeared in films and serials for years. Although these actors are excellent performers, you can only see them in minor roles.

One such actor is Sharat Saxena. He is a well-known name in the industry. He has appeared in many films and serials. But why did he never appear in the lead role?

A clip of an old interview of Saxena has gone viral on social media recently in which he revealed that he was being typecast in Hindi film industry for 30 years and this was happening because he looked fit.

In the emotional 2018 interview to CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association, he said that because of his big physique, no director ever considered him as an actor but simply gave him a fighter or junior artiste’s role. “Back in those days, in our country, whoever had muscles or someone who looked like a body builder, that person was put under ‘labour class’. He was not considered worthy of fine arts, finer feelings. He could not be an actor, a writer or anything. He could only be a fighter.”

He further said, “Unfortunately, when I came to Mumbai, I was quite fit. My father used to be an athlete in Allahabad University. We got inspired by him and worked out. When Mumbai’s producers or directors used to look at me, they never saw an actor but only a fighter or a junior artiste. So for 30 years, I only did action. When it came to acting, I was given dialogues such as ‘Yes boss, no boss, very sorry boss, maaf kar dijiye boss (please forgive me boss)’.”

Saxena has worked in dozens of films as a villain in the. He has also struggled a lot in the early days. He has also acted in films like Saathiya, Baghban and Phir Hera Pheri.