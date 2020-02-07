Mumbai: Mallika Sherawat, who once ruled the film industry, has appeared in films like Khwahish, Murder, Darna Zaroori Hai and Hisss. She established herself as a sex symbol in the Hindi film industry.

Born in Hisar, Haryana, Mallika’s real name was Reema Lamba. Mallika created a new scale of hotness and boldness in Hindi films with Murder. Mallika has been away from films for a long time but recently she appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and won the hearts of the audience with her performances.

She debuted in films with a small rôle in Jeena Sirf Merre Liye where she was credited as Reema Lamba.

After this, she appeared in the 2003 film Khwahish when she hit the headlines for bold scenes and if reports are to be believed, she did 21 kissing scenes in the film.

Mallika got benefitted and she bagged another film Murder which was super hit at the box office.

Mallika was offered to pose nude on the cover of Playboy magazine. But she turned down the offer for fear of being blacklisted in Hindi film industry. According to the news, she is dating a French businessman.

Mallika will be seen on screen in the Tamil film Pambattam. Apart from Tamil, the film will also be shot in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.