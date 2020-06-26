It is true that trees and plants have life too. Naturally, they also breathe like humans, but people forget when it comes to their needs. We continue deforestation just to fulfill our own wish without caring about the plants and environment.

Now just think that if you cut a tree and it starts bleeding like humans? One may scared to see such a view, because it is something which is never expected. But today we are going to tell you about a tree from which blood comes out when it’s chopped like human beings. Most people are not even aware of this tree, but those who know it consider it ‘magical’.

This very special and unique tree found in South Africa known as ‘Bloodwood Tree’ also called ‘Kiaat’, ‘Mukwa’ and ‘Minunga’.

Its scientific name is Pterocarpus angolensis. This unique tree is also found in countries such as Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

It is not that only the tree bleeds out. Even if its branch breaks, blood starts coming out of that place. Actually, it is a dark red liquid, which looks like blood.

The Bloodwood tree grows 12 to 18 metres tall, has dark-brown rough bark, a beautiful umbrella-shaped spreading crown and bears yellow flowers.

The wood makes high-quality furniture, as it can be easily carved, glues and screws well and takes a fine polish. It shrinks very little when drying from the green condition, and this quality, together with its high durability, makes it particularly suitable for boat building, canoes and bathroom floors.

People also consider it a magical tree, as it is also used as medicine. It cures human blood related diseases. It has the power to cure everything from ringworm to eye problems, stomach problems, malaria and serious injuries.