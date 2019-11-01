Mumbai: From Parinda to Ram Lakhan, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor were one of the most loved siblings on screen. The two stars have appeared together in a couple of films and were a hit pair.

However, did you know that once Jackie Shroff slapped Anil Kapoor more than 17 times? Yes, it might sound awkward, but it is true. It so happened during the shooting of 1989 hit film “Parinda”.

It was revealed by Jackie dada himself. Jackie was asked to share his experience about working with Anil in a reality show when he shared the experience of working with Anil.

Talking about a scene, Jackie said that regardless of the shot being approved by the film’s director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anil kept asking for retakes as he wanted to make sure everything was perfect.

Jackie said: “I gave him 17 slaps but didn’t give it so hard that he would fall.”

The actors have also featured together in films like “Ram Lakhan”, “1942: A Love Story”, Karma, Ram Lakhan and “Kabhi Na Kabhi” among many others.