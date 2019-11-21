Mumbai: Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff is known for her bold persona on social media and now she is riding the wave once again. Krishna, who is known to be fitness freak just like her elder brother, is a star on social media. She likes to keep her fans updated whatever she goes.

Krishna shared a picture in a black bikini and she looks stunning. Comments flooded in the picture, her mom, Ayesha Shroff wrote, “My beeeeeeeeeyoooooooooootiful puddddiiiiiiing!!!!!!!!!!!”

Earlier, she was in news for her relationship with Eban Hyams and in September, Eban shared a story on Instagram where he addressed his ladylove as ‘wifey.’

This created a big buzz on the social media. Talking about entering Hindi film industry, Krishna once said, “When it comes to acting, I have always been very clear from the beginning that it’s not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera.”

Krishna, who is an otherwise private person, added, “I like my own zone and I like being in my own space. I have a couple of friends that I have known for almost 20 years now and it’s just me and them in my own little bubble,” she further added.