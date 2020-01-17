New Delhi: Tihar jail authorities Friday sought from a Delhi court issuance of fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora directed the jail authorities to inform the court by 4:30pm on whether Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts, has been informed that his mercy petition was dismissed by the President.

Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that Mukesh’s mercy plea was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The court was hearing a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the case, Mukesh Kumar Singh, seeking postponement of the date of his execution January 22.

Meanwhile denying the Delhi government’s role in delaying the hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday the victim’s mother is being ‘misguided’ and accused BJP leader Prakash Javadekar of politicising the matter.

Kejriwal, who is the AAP’s national convener, told reporters that whatever responsibilities the Delhi government had, it had finished them within a few hours.

“We sent the mercy petition within hours, so the Delhi government has no role in delaying the hanging of the convicts,” Kejriwal asserted.

On Javadekar’s allegations that the Delhi government is delaying the convicts’ hanging, Kejriwal said the BJP leader is doing politics over the matter and this is not good.

Union Minister Javadekar had earlier said that all the four convicts would have been hanged by now, had the AAP government acted quickly and served notices to them immediately after the Supreme Court rejected their appeal against death sentence in 2017.

Reacting to reports that Nirbhaya’s mother said those people who held protests on streets in 2012, today they are only playing with her daughter’s death for political gains, Kejriwal said she is being ‘misguided’.

“Why would our government try to delay, we want them hanged at the earliest. I think she is being misguided. The Delhi government barely has any role in the whole process,” Kejriwal stated.

PTI