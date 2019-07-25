Mumbai:Just a few days ahead of India and Pakistan match in the World Cup 2019, Pakistan had released an advertisement in which they mocked national hero, Indian Air Force officer Abhinandan Varthaman.

While Pakistan was brutally thrashed by the Indian team in the World Cup fixture, the advertisement also had not gone down well with Indian audiences. The latest to comment on the matter is none other than controversial actress Poonam Pandey.

The ‘Nasha’ actress took to her Instagram handle and gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for the inhumane advertisement. Posting her response on social media, Poonam Pandey captioned the video, “My Answer to the Pakistani AD. #INDvPAK World Cup 2019.”

Poonam said, “I saw this Pakistani ad yesterday on my Whatsapp, making fun of a war hero. Dear Pakistan that is not cool.” Later she strips her bra and says, “You can even have tea in the double D-cup.”

Apart from this, Poonam had also shared a picture for Team India.

PNN/Agencies