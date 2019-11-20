Hyderabad: Wearing bikini is not a new trend among the Telugu actresses. Leading actresses like Anushka Shetty, Nayantara, Kajal Aggarwal, Priyamani, Amy Jackson, Shriya Saran and many others have dared to don two-piece bikini or swimsuit and flaunted their curvy figures.

We bring you the actresses who rocked the bikini look.

Anushka Shetty: Voluptuous beauty Anushka Shetty, who gave several hits like Vikramarkudu, Arundhati and Vedam, is one amongst the top leading ladies of Tollywood. The actress sported swimsuit in her 2007 Telugu film Don starring Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Priyamani: Actress Priyamani had donned the bikini in her 2009 film Drona. The film starred Nitin in lead role. And she pulled it off with lot of confidence and grace. The actress also wore a bikini in her 2010 film Golimar, which starred Gopichand and her in lead roles.

Kajal Aggarwal: Actress Kajal Aggarwal has donned hot and transparent swimsuit in Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Blockbuster movie The Businessman.

Nayantara: Actress Nayantara has donned swimsuit in hit Telugu movie Billa 3, which is the dubbed version of Tamil film Billa

Amy Jackson: Amy Jackson is one of hottest Telugu actresses. Before starting acting career, she has modelled for several brands and she has donned bikini for a few photoshoots in England and USA.

Shriya Saran: Shriya Saran has also modelled for several commercial brands and she has donned bikini and swimsuit for a few photoshoots.

Pooja Hegde: The actress who made her debut with Hrithik Roshan is currently ruling the Tollywood industry. She pulled out a bikini shot in DJ also starring stylish star Allu Arjun.