Agartala: Tripura police Sunday detained West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sayani Ghosh for questioning. The detention came following a complaint by a ruling BJP worker that Sayani Ghosh had disturbed a street corner meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday night. This was disclosed by a police official here Sunday evening.

Sayani was was detained 24 hours before a planned visit by TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to Agartala. The actor was detained being called in for questioning in the East Agartala Women’s police station here. TMC leaders alleged that their workers were also roughed up by BJP supporters outside the police station.

Banerjee in a tweet accused the BJP government in Tripura of brazenly disregarding Supreme Court orders on rights of political parties to hold peaceful protests.

“@BjpBiplab has become so UNABASHEDLY BRAZEN that now even SUPREME COURT ORDERS DOESN’T SEEM TO BOTHER HIM,” Banerjee tweeted.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that earlier the police had ‘requested’ Sayani to visit the station for questioning. At that point of time, they had asked the TMC leader to cooperate. He also alleged that BJP workers had tried to attack Sayani when she was entering the police station. “A number of TMC workers suffered injuries due to the attack launched on us,” said Ghosh.