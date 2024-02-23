Burla: In an era when accessibility to healthcare is paramount, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, being an established corporate entity took several steps for the development of an underprivileged section of the society under its wide-spread corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. The company has deployed three Mobile Health Dispensary Vans in the districts of Kalahandi, Deogarh, and Sonepur respectively. This is a step in the right direction to bridge the gap in the rural areas of these three districts so far as healthcare facilities are concerned.

The main objective of the services is to improve healthcare in the rural areas of western Odisha and provide essential treatment to people who are deprived of primary healthcare. Taking into consideration the need for treatment of various infectious diseases prevalent in remote areas, the route of these Mobile Health Dispensary Vans is decided by the Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs). These mobile health dispensary vans are equipped with the latest medical facilities, doctors, nurses, and pharmacists. They provide various types of primary health care, health check-ups, vaccinations, and fast-aid medicines for various diseases.

So far, a total of around 90,000 people in these three districts have already benefited from these MHD vans. These MHD vans reflect the fundamental thought process of the company. In this regard, the CEO of TPWODL, Gajanan Kale expressed that healthcare is a basic human right and no one should be deprived of medical services.”