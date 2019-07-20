Thousands of people are sharing the results of their own experiments with the FaceApp on social media. However, since the face-editing tool went viral in the last few days, some have raised concerns over its terms and conditions

BHUBANESWAR: When you’re mad at ‘the man,’ it’s easier to direct your anger at an actual person: parents, bankers, lawyers, and so on. When you’re heartbroken at how systemic inequality leaves people clinging to the edges of society lest they fall off forever, you may donate a few rupees to a homeless person. And when you’re mad about the tightening noose ofsurveillance capitalism, you get mad at FaceApp.

The internet is currently flooded with posts and pictures of wrinkly old photos of celebrities and regular folks alike with the hashtag #FaceApp. It is a mobile application designed to create realistic transformations of faces using various filters and features, the first version of which was released in 2017.

The app has gone viral in the region and across the globe this week; all thanks to a simple face mapping AI trick. Celebrities and regular folks alike have been sharing on Instagram and Twitter images of what their faces would look like in 60 years.

The backlash against FaceApp, which uses artificial intelligence to apply a filter that ages users’ selfies by 50 years, has nearly kept pace with its viral popularity. Just as Drake, Steph Curry, and Cardi B wereposting their own aged selfies, journalists and researchers were noting that Wireless Lab, FaceApp’s maker, isheadquarteredin St. Petersburg, Russia.

As millions shared their photos to Facebook and Instagram, researchers continued to ring alarm bells about how the app’s privacy policy grants “perpetual” access to photos, including photo uploads of friends or family, regardless of whether these people agreed to the app’s terms of use.

Filmmaker Amartya Bhattacharya said, “I haven’t used it as I want to see my older version naturally. I am in no hurry. As far as privacy is concerned, yes using such applications could violate our privacy. However, I think the popularity of Faceapp is more because of a go-with-the-trend provocation. I am more concerned with mindless trends getting popular than our privacy being violated.”

Another filmmaker Swastik Choudhury said, “I am not excited easily when something is hyped. A lot of smart phone users are not aware of data privacy and its implications. Whenever we allow something to be available in the public domain, one must not forget that it’s accessible to any person in this world. We can’t be sure if this data will not be misused. At the end of the day, if something can potentially harm us, we should not use it.”

A software engineer Abhinab Das said, “The app is a Russian company and its server is located in the United States. Users’ data is being stolen on FaceApp and the Indian Government is also likely to issue a notice in this regard.” The privacy policy of this app states that FaceApp can share the data of users’ with third parties.

Trying to individually blame each person who uses FaceApp as contributing to this is a bit like going to a landfill and trying to assign each piece of trash to a single household. Privacy, when framed as something a single individual consents to, obscures a bleak fact of life: You can’t always opt out of other people’s choices. The FaceApp backlash exposes the fallacy at the core of climate change, technology, and most of life. We have much less control than we think we do, especially when it comes to how other people behave. FaceApp is everyone’s problem, but its viral use is nobody’s fault.