World is full of weird traditions, especially in terms of marriages. Every tribe has its own practices and rituals which are followed strictly.

Similarly such thing has been seen in a tribe named Kreung in Cambodia that follows an extremely weird and bizarre ritual.

Parents build a ‘love hut’ for their daughters who have attained puberty. It is a separate house where they meet different boys for conversations. These meetings most of the times end up in sexual intercourse.

But having sex doesn’t mean they must marry each other. After having a number of such meetings, the girls are allowed to choose their partners.

When young girls reach puberty around the age of 13-15, their fathers build them a separate bamboo hut, away from the family home, so they get privacy and can explore things.

The Kreung people instill a strong message that sex before marriage is acceptable. Here girls invite boys they want into their love hut to get intimate or just talk without any sex.

In this culture, divorce is unheard of. The word ‘slut’ is not even uttered. Girls can have multiple boyfriends at a time in their hut and there’s no jealous drunken brawl if she ends up choosing one boy over other. Sexual violence is rare. Rape is nonexistent.

Sure, unwanted pregnancy happens, but usually the suitor the girl chooses will raise the child as their own.