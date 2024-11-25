Balasore: Driver of a container truck was burnt alive after the vehicle caught fire when it rammed into a road divider at Laxmannath area here Sunday, police said. Personnel from Jaleswar police station and firefighters reached the spot and managed to douse the flames after an hour, they said.

The identity of the driver, who was charred to death, could not be ascertained immediately, a police officer said. The vehicle suddenly caught fire after hitting the road divider at Laxmannath toll plaza on National Highway-60, he said. Traffic movement was disrupted for some time following the accident, the officer added.