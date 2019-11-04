Mumbai: Kedarnath fame Pooja Gor, who is known for playing lead actress in TV shows, is on a vacation and is enjoying it to the fullest. The telly actress who shot to fame with the popular TV show ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya,’ shared her bikini pictures on social media as she had a gala time on the pristine beaches of Thailand.

She actress seems to be having the best times of her life. Pooja, who regularly posted updates about her trip, gave us major travel goals. Bikini-clad Pooja Gor upped the glam quotient as she soaked up the sun by the beach.

Sharing her bikini pictures on Instagram, the actress wrote, “The kind of blues I like. 🌊”. Pooja began her small screen career with the show ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ and was seen in several serials like ‘Koi Aane Wala Hai,’ ‘Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai,’ ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ ‘Maayke Se Bandhi Dor,’ ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?,’ ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum,’ ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,’ ‘Lakhon Mein Ek,’ ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui,’ ‘Savdhaan India,’ ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5,’ ‘Ek Nayi Ummeed – Roshni’ and ’ ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.’

In 2018, Pooja made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Kedarnath,’ which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. She portrayed the role of Brinda Mishra in the film. On the personal front, Pooja Gor is dating ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor Raj Singh Arora.