Mumbai: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Smriti Khanna has become the talk of the town after she shared pictures of her in a sultry avatar on social media.

Snriti has been rapidly gaining popularity for her bold looks and making her fans’ heads turn.

In 2013, Khanna was seen in Punjabi film Jatt Airways. In February 2015, Khanna portrayed the role of Reeva in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. In the same year, she made a cameo appearance in Nadaniyaan.

Khanna gained fame through her role of Ritika Zaveri in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Khanna was roped in to portray Vandana in Colors TV’s Balika Vadhu in June 2016.

She later appeared in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki as Malaika and was last seen in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 as Sasha.

On the personal front, Smriti is married to her Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi co-star Gaurav Gupta.

The love-birds who first met on the sets tied the knot November 23, 2017.