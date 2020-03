Mumbai: Popular Television actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who is away from limelight for quite some time now, has been raising the temperature on social media handles with her sensuous pictures.

The stunning diva, who became a household name with her portrayal as Parvati in ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev,’ Mrinal in ‘Prithvi Vallabh’ and Anarkali in ‘Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali,’ is no less than a B-Town actress. She can easily give many bollywood actresses a run for their money.

Sonarika wooed the audience with her ethereal looks in the shows like ‘Tum Dena Saath Mera,’ ‘Devon K Dev…Mahadev’ and ‘Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali,’ is a far cry from her on-screen persona.

Sonarika is a fashionista in her real life, whose fashion game is always on point. Sonarika Bhadoria has more than 800k followers on her Instagram, with whom she loves sharing her alluring pictures, fashion updates and travel diaries on social media.

In 2018, Sonarika was listed in The Times of India’s Top 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television. In 2019, Sonarika Bhadoria portrayed the role of Netra Sharma in the show ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan.’ Sonarika is also a known face down south.

She made her debut in Telugu cinema with the film ‘Jadoogadu’ and was seen in films like ‘Speedunnodu’ and ‘Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam.’ Sonarika Bhadoria was also seen in Hindi film ‘Saasein’ and Tamil film ‘Indrajith.’