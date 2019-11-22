Mumbai: Hindi television actresses have cemented there place in a short span of time. Apart from acting skill, these actresses stunning look raises temperature. While they acting the ‘sanskari’ looks in serials, they are glamorous and modern in real life.

Their pictures in ‘bikini’ will make you go crazy. Have a look at some bahus who look rocked the social media in ‘bikini’ avatar.

Navina Bole: ‘Miley jab Hum Tum’ and ‘Jeannie Aur Juju’ fame Navina was seen flaunting her curvaceous figure in bikini over denim shorts. Though she played simplistic roles on-screen, she is truly modern in real-life.

Roshni Chopra: ‘Kasam Se’ fame Roshni Chopra became a household name after her portrayal in the serial. Unlike her character, she is a cricket host and fashion designer. She is also a fitness freak and always shows her glamorous side.

Karishma Tanna: The gorgeous ‘Grand Masti’ fame Karishma started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and has come a long way since then. Popular for her simpleton roles she never shies from rocking the modern looks in her real life.

Rubina Dilaik: Rubina became an overnight sensation for her character ‘Radhika’ in Choti Bahu. Rubina who plays a shy bride is actually very modern in real life. She is stunning and loves to pose.

Sriti Jha: Sriti Jha aka Pragya of Kumkum Bhagya was in Thailand to spend her vacation. But her vacation pictures made heads turn when she was spotted in bikini for the first time.

Nia Sharma: The Jamai Raja actress Nia Sharma has many holiday pictures where she can be seen flaunting her bikini body.