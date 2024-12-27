Rourkela: The Odisha Police has arrested two persons from Jaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan for allegedly duping a resident of Rourkela city, a police officer said Friday.

The complainant, Arun Kumar Mandal, had alleged that the duo cheated him of Rs 23 lakh through online transactions, they said.

A special team of the Rourkela Police visited Rajasthan and arrested the two, residents of Jaipur and Jodhpur, a police officer said.

“After initial investigation, we found that this is the handiwork of an organised gang, which is operating all over India and internationally. In the first phase, we have apprehended two persons and the probe is underway,” SP Nitesh Wadhwani said.

PTI