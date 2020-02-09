Mumbai: Udita Goswami turns 36 today. She is one of the hot, sexy heroines of the Hindi film industry. Udita did 14 films, which were enough for her to stay in the headlines. Actually she was more a talk of the town for bold and hot scenes than her acting prowess.

Udita kickstarted her career as a model and later moved to expand her portfolio in the Hindi film industry.

Paap (2003) was Udita’s first film with actor John Abraham. This film was not that much discussed as its intimate scenes between John and Udita. The film was considered the boldest film of that time. Even the film’s posters were quite bold.

In 2005 film Zeher, Udita exposed her body and gave intimate scenes with Emraan Hashmi. Udita posed bare back on the film’s poster, which kicked up a huge controversy.

During this film, Udita’s affair with director Mohit Suri began and eventually they got married. Shamita Shetty also appeared in a special role in the film.

After this, Aksar (2006) also made a lot of headlines for the intimate scene between Udita and Emraan Hashmi. It was a result of the tremendous bold and hot scene that the youth were attracted towards this film and the film was a box-office delight.

In the 2012 film Diary of a Butterfly, the actress appeared in the similar bold style and gave sex scenes with her co-star.

Currently, Udita is away from films and is enjoying her married life with Mohit Suri after dating him for few years. They have two children, a daughter born in 2015 and a son in 2018.