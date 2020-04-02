Paris: UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches ‘until further notice’ due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, all national team matches scheduled in June will be postponed, including the play-off matches for Euro 2020.

The governing body of European football met Wednesday via videoconference with general secretaries or chief executives of all its affiliated 55 national football associations, including the four British FAs, to receive updates from two working groups formed on March 17 to plot a way the game can resume following the total shutdown of professional sport this past month.

“All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice. This includes the play-off matches for UEFA Euro 020 and qualifying matches for UEFA Women’s Euro 2021.”

“All other UEFA competition matches, including the centralised international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice,” UEFA said in a statement.

The Euro 2020 play-offs, which were originally scheduled for March 26 and 31, now will not take place on the postponed dates of June 4 and 9.

UEFA’s decision comes as the latest step taken in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has all but shut down most of the football world, including other sports as well.

IANS